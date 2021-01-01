From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B5521 Origami Single Light 15" Tall 3000K LED Wall Sconce with Mirrored Backplate Bronze / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting B5521 Origami Single Light 15" Tall 3000K LED Wall Sconce with Mirrored Backplate Origami turns the precise and intricate practice of the ancient art of folding paper into a three-dimensional, modern masterpiece lighting collection. At first glance the hand-worked iron exterior has a depth and perspective that is unexpected in a metal piece. It is the variation in geometric shape, angles, and actual thickness of the metal that contribute to the dynamic dimension, playing with perspective and offering a fresh and unique view from any angle.Features:Includes frosted glass globe shade with mirrored backplateIncludes (1) 3 watt G9 LED bulbCrafted from hand worked iron and glassDimmable with 120V standard incandescent dimmer1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 14.5"Width: 9.25"Extension: 4.75"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 7.25"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDWattage: 3wWatts Per Bulb: 3wVoltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 280Includes (1) 3 watt G9 LED bulb:Origami Bronze / Gold Leaf