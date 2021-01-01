From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B4273 Blink 2 Light Wall Sconce French Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting B4273 Blink 2 Light Wall Sconce Features:Hand-crafted aluminum with a French Iron finishMay be mounted vertically or horizontallyDimensions:Height: 30"Width: 8"Extension: 6.25"Electrical Specifications:Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts per Bulb: 120Total Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Being a Leader in an Industry requires many attributes. Our passion for quality, design, value and service lead the way. We strive to produce Interior and Exterior lighting products that are unique in the marketplace and affordable to consumers. We use Hand-Forged Iron and Hand-Applied Finishes as the primary ingredients of our timeless pieces. We take great pride in our engineering and inspection standards to ensure that you receive a quality product that lasts for many years. French Iron