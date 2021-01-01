Nox Anabel - B045 Strapless Beaded Chiffon A-line Dress

Appear in elegance in Nox Anabel B045. This long formal dress graces in a strapless sweetheart neckline. The fitted bodice is embellished with bead accents and has a lace up closure. Completing the look is a full length chiffon A-line skirt. You are princess for an evening in this beautiful Nox Anabel design. Style: noxa_B045 Details Strapless Beaded bodice Chiffon A-line skirt Lace up back Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.