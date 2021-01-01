BVLGARI B.zero1 18K White Gold & Diamond Bangle Bracelet

Advertisement
Drawing its inspiration from the most renowned amphitheater of the world, the Colosseum, the B.zero1 bracelet is a true statement of BVLGARIs creative vision, challenging the very essence of jewellery design. The purity of its distinctive spiral, is a metaphor for the harmony of past, present and future - reflected in the magnificence of the eternal city - and the emblem of the pioneering spirit of the collection. Diamonds, 1.05 tcw 18K white gold Made in Italy SIZE Circumference about 7.5" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: White Gold. Size: Medium.