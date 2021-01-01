Maelys Cosmetics B-Perky Lift & Firm Breast Mask

B-Perky Lift & Firm Breast Mask - B-PERKY by MALYS Cosmetics is clinically proven to give an overall healthy glow and improves the appearance of the bust area Benefits Firm Up Skin: Helps support skin all over to prevent sagging Deeply Cleanses: Kaolin clay helps remove dirt and oils for more glowing skin Restores The Skin: Helps revive your skin's natural elasticity and glow Free From Nasties: This product is made zero sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, and triclosan. This product is also gluten-free Key Ingredients Palmitoyl Isoleucine: Gently firms and plumps the skin Kigelia Africana: Helps strengthen loose skin Jojoba Oil: Repairs red and damaged skin - B-Perky Lift & Firm Breast Mask