WW1 Airplanes by Maljay B.E.2 British WW1 Biplane Plane Diagram Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Design for WWI British vintage old planes lovers and historical warfare aviation buffs, military aircraft model makers and flight sim gaming gamers. Get this for historical biplanes airplane memorabilia collectors showing a detailed illustration of England's Royal Aircraft Factory BE2 reconnaissance aircraft and light bomber biplane aircraft used by Britain during the First World War. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only