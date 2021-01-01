From fine art handcrafted lighting
Azu Chandelier with Shade by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (915240-31)
The Azu Chandelier with Shade by Fine Art Lamps provides large inside spaces with an elegant accompaniment. Named for the Azucena, which means â€œMadonna Lilyâ€ in Spanish, this stylish offering takes its inspiration from fashion design, finely-wrought jewelry, and the gentle beauty of the natural world. A metal ring structure suspended from arcing arms at the base of a single stem forms the fixtures centerpiece, holding its array of candelabra-style lamping, the ring of fabric that moderates direct glare, and the clear crystal sprays of stylized flower blossoms that sparkle with refined ambiance. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White