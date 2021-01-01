From forest house
Aztec Solid Color Blackout Grommet Curtain Panels
Aztec indoor/outdoor panels are designed to bring additional fashion and style to your space. These beautiful cross-weave textured panels are perfect for blocking the sun, creating more privacy, or setting the mood in your outdoor living space. These polyester panels offer a heavy-duty canvas-like feel, a UV ray protectant, and are mildew resistant making them a gorgeous addition to any outdoor extension of your home. Although great for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom, and office, these panels are the ultimate finishing touch to any pergola, cabana, covered patio, gazebo, deck, or beach home.