From george oliver
Azore 33' L x 21" W Trellis Wallpaper Roll
The fifth wallpaper collection created jointly by A.S. Creation and Schoner Wohnen, Europe's biggest home magazine, plays imaginatively with the multifaceted nature of modern lifestyles and provides the perfect setting for different life designs. The palette ranges from youthful designs to fresh fruit colors to opulent elegance. The collection also offers Art Deco style in modern interpretations, as well as extravagant wall coverings for literature lovers. Striking visual effects and clever combinations of Matte and lustrous elements help to give it many facets. Color: Zinc