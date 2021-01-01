From george oliver
Ayumu 74.8" Round Arm Loveseat
Advertisement
This loveseat is made with solid hardwood frame. The maximum load 300lbs/seat. it can fully support the weight of two people, while the hard frame and legs make it stabler and safer.Classic and Simplicity Style, simple lines combine tall tapered legs and arc-shaped armrest. With clean lines and no extra decoration, the sofa is very suitable for decorating your room.Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. Sitting in a soft sofa makes your body completely relax.Perfect for Small Space. Don't lost style in your small rooms or compact spaces! This 64 inch small couch adds mid-century charm to your small apartment, dorm, living rooms or loft while its streamlined silhouette arms fuse together to make a modern look.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.