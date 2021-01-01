From everly quinn
Ayub 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Retro design pub 3-piece set including 1 rectangular table and 2 matching square stools. This elegant pub set offers a sleek and trendy silhouette, highlighting a beautiful combination between the natural wood countertop and the black metal base. The compact size makes this furniture set ideal for any small living space. The chair can be stored under the table when not in use, which helps to make the most of compact space. Water-and oil-repellent finish, the tabletop consists of a high-density board with a natural wood texture. Designed with three metal finish shelves that meet all your storage needs. You can place bowls, plates, and vases, or anything you want to place. Meanwhile, the design of the shelf edge can prevent items from falling.