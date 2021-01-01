From red barrel studio
Ayele 6 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
When it comes to selecting furniture, your dinette set needs just as much thought as your living room seating. Furniture doesn't purchase yearly that cause we've picked only superior quality wood so that you don’t need to alter your kitchen dining table set. If you find a kitchen dinette set then you select our kitchen table set for your dining area. These upholstered dining chairs have linen fabric seat, button-tufted back, and the dinette table includes a rectangular top and wooden legs. You can add a modern twist to your dining area with a distinctively polished appearance with the help of our padded parson chairs, a dining room bench, and a dining room table. Building & color combination: Our kitchen dining table set produced from excellent quality Asian wood, is also known as rubberwood that give always fantastic sturdiness. Simple clean: You can clean dust simply and frequently to save time by using a damp cloth. The amazing style of this set fits effectively with any decor. Table Top Color: Distressed Jacobean, Table Base Color: Wirebrushed Black, Chair Color: Dark Gotham Gray