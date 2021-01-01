From hammerton studio
Axis Origin LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (PLB0060-03-BS-GC-CA1-L1)
The Axis Origin LED Linear Suspension Light from Hammerton Studio accentuates the texture and striking optics of its artisan-crafted glass with an asymmetric, geometrically informed composition. The piece highlights the symbiotic relationship between the metalworking and glass making teams at Hammerton Studio. Hammerton metalworkers begin by laying out a linear framework with hand-polished metal rods. The vertical rod gravitates to one side of the x-axis, creating intrigue with asymmetry. Textured artisan cast glass diffusers add to the sculptural use of asymmetry as three are produced for the two metal rods. These cast diffusers represent the scope of Hammertons glass operations, as they are made using the excess material from the glass blowing process. The LED light shines through the glass to produce brilliant highlights and reflections. Another LED module lines the bottom side of the horizontal metal rod for a uniform task glow. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver