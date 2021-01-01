Target Marketing Systems Axis Modern Contemporary Dining Table, 60", Espresso

Showcase luxury in your dining room with the axis dining table by tms, featuring a charming modern design and luxurious LINEN mix fabric upholstery in a gorgeous Espresso color. Table measures 60" L inches x 36" W inches x 30" H inches. Requires assembly. Includes one table only. Crafted from durable rubberwood. Gorgeous modern design with smooth areas of finished wood. Tms has been creating fresh and unique ideas for homes since 1985. With many years of experience in designing and crafting innovative, high-quality, and affordable pieces, trust tms to Bring elegance to your home.