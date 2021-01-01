A simple sophisticated smart fan that works seamlessly in transitional minimalist and other modern environments Axis is perfectly sized for medium-sized kitchens bedrooms and living rooms and its wet-rated status and weather-resistant finish make it prime for outdoor use as well. Unleash the full potential of Axis with our Modern Forms app which offers smart features like Adaptive Learning and Away Mode and helps cut down on energy use by integrating with your smart thermostat. Modern Forms Axis 44-in Matte Black LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Smart Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | FH-W1803-44L-MB