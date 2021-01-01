From allmodern
Axel with Shelves Accent Mirror
Modern style is all about bold, stylish looks comprised of clean lines. This mirror not only has a sophisticated look but a functional element that brings practicality to your wall decor. This wall mirror features a capsule-like shape within its reflective glass material; however, it also contains a beautiful wood shelf for your small household necessities. The overall dimensions of this mirror are 16 inches wide by 4.25 inches deep by 26 inches tall. The attached wooden pocket shelf is 15.25 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep by 2.5 inches tall. Combine the shelf with the mirror and you have a dynamic, easy-to-use wall accent that both illuminates your space and gives you a handy storage area. It makes an excellent bathroom mirror, with its large size being fantastic for holding soaps, lotions, jewelry, or other bathroom necessities. Or, if you want to highlight modern flair in your living room or entryway, place a small succulent or photos on the shelf. However you want to display it, this mirror hangs in a matter of seconds with sturdy keyhole hangers. Finish: Natural