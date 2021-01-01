AWL.03 Wall Light by LumenArt - Color: Silver - Finish: Aluminum

Advertisement
Please note: These fixtures are designed to mount to their own miniature junction boxes (included). For existing junction boxes, an optional canopy plate can be specified (not pictured). Wall light for direct and indirect illumination. Material.Machined aluminum with stainless steel fasteners. Clear borosilicate lens. Finish.Micro brushed with clear coat after fabrication before assembly. Mounting.Mounts to custom electrical box by LumenArt (included). Lumenart is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Chicago. Their simple, minimalist designs are energy efficient and precision-made, with some designs suitable for wet location environments. With selections like the ring-shaped, LED Alume ACL.09.2 Ceiling Light and the graceful, artful Wave WLP Pendant Light, their creations are versatile, functional and show attention to detail. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Micro Brushed Clear Coat