Awesome Tapir Store Co. Cute Graphic Retro Vintage 70s 80s Tapir Animal Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This beautiful Tapir design is a great present idea for Tapir lovers. With a vintage retro-themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's fashion, this design will remain stylish for many years to come. Perfect Tapir present idea for birthday, Christmas or any other occasion. If you know any Tapir lover then he or she will love this cool design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only