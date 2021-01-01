Awesome Since 1993 Soccer Cracked Wall 28th Birthday Party T-Shirt

Funny 28th birthday soccer in retro sunset clothing for 28 year-old men and women soccer lovers to celebrate their 28th bday. Fun soccer in cracked wall birthday party costume for any soccer fan and football lover who turns 28 years old this year. Group birthday soccer themed party apparel for a 28 year-old man and woman who is also a soccer lover. Football themed outfit it's my 28th birthday costume for 28 years old soccer fans to celebrate their bday in style. Get your I'm 28 bday party print now. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem