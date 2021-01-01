Faith Hope Love Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt. Grab this breast cancer awareness shirt for women, men, Christian followers, son, daughter, husband, wife, dad, mom who is fighting breast cancer Wear this pink ribbon shirt to spread awareness and believe you can tackle cancer. This Breast Cancer Warrior Shirt is a great support gift for breast cancer warriors, fighters & survivors. Great to wear on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem