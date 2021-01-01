Autism Shirts 2020 Butterfly Anti Bullying TShirts Awareness Kindness Art Think My Hands are Full Autism Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show your support for Unity and Humanity remain human and Choose Kindness. Great Gift for Family, teacher, kids and friends on Autism Awareness Week, Anti Bullying Day, World Kindness Day. Inspirational message of love and happiness. Autism gift for women. Great autism awareness heart t shrit reads think my hands are full you should see my heart is perfect to spread the message of acceptance during the autism awareness month 2020 autism puzzle heart shirt is for supporting cause of autism. Autism womens tee. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only