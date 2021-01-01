From latitude run
Avyansh Natural Loft Comforter Set
Inspired by pure overindulgence. Designed around the concept of over-the-top comfort, Natural Loft combines every element you would want in a comforter. Starting with the outer material, a pre-washed microfiber that gives new meaning to the term 'perfection'... it is impossible to touch this material and not have your expectations exceeded. Next, the inner filling, a 400 GSM ultra-thick, yet light and cozy, down alternative filling that provides that highly sought after combination of warmth without overheating. Natural Loft's thickness is not embellished in photos. All three elements; cozy soft outer material, thick plush inner filling, and practical removable cover combine in comforter perfection to create: Natural Loft. So make the decision that’s right for you and your bedding by choosing Natural Loft Oversized Comforter in Iceberg Green. You’ll sleep happy each night knowing you’re covered with an ultra-thick comforter made from high-quality bedding materials and wake up each morning with bedding that feels good. Guaranteed. Size: Queen Comforter + 2 Shams