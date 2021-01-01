Set of 2 30" Avondale Backless Barstools Brown Bonded Leather - Christopher Knight Home

These Christopher Knight Home Avondale Backless Barstools (Set of 2) combine elegance and structure in their design. They feature a well-padded seat with metallic colored studs curved along the edge and a foot rail making these stools both stylish and comfortable. Place these stools in your kitchen around your counter or set them in your entertaining area to provide extra seating. You will appreciate the addition of these Christopher Knight Home Avondale Backless Barstools and so will your guests. Pattern: Solid.