From kichler
Avon Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kichler - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (10788OZLED)
Advertisement
The Avon Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kichler has a transitional style that can go with a range of interior dÃ©cor and designs. It has a circular body with a shade that diffuses and even amount of light when in use. This flushmount is versatile in interior designs from contemporary to minimalist - it goes with just about anything. Ideally placed in kitchens, hallways, bathrooms, and dining rooms. Enhance any interior setting with this transitional style flushmount. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Olde Bronze