BERMIES Avocado Shirt, Size Medium in Blue at Nordstrom Rack
A cute avocado print details this signature raised placket shirt that is perfect for summertime. Fit: this style fits true to size. . Button down collar. Short sleeves. Front placket. Chest pocket. Allover print. Back yoke. Curved hem. Approx. 30" length (size M). Imported Bermies products are made of post-consumer recycled materials, including plastic bottles and fishing nets. Bermies donates 10% of its profits to help clean up our oceans and protect marine life. Machine wash 90% polyester, 10% lycra