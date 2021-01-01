From axolight
Avir 2 Pendant Light by Axolight - Color: Clear - Finish: Stainless Steel - (USAV45/2CSCRE26)
Ribbons of Murano glass, with a crystal flashing finish, are individually suspended to form the globes of this pendant light. A stunning decorative lighting fixture ideal for modern living rooms, dining areas, and entryways. Available in Crystal, White, Red, or Tea. Canopy and hardware are in polished chrome._x000D__x000D_ Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Steel