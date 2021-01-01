Aves 56.69" Wide Loveseat with Sunbrella Cushions

Designed for enjoying the outdoors all year long, we love the sleek, understated look of this loveseat. It's made from a pewter-hued powder-coated aluminum frame that's designed to resist rust, UV-rays, weather, and water â so you don't ever have to worry about storing it or wear and tear. This loveseat is topped with a thick plush outdoor cushion upholstered in durable UV- and fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric. Plus, the cushion covers are removable for easy cleaning. We love the neutral upholstery since it's easy to pair with all sorts of different color palettes. Cushion Color: Blue