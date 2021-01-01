Advertisement
Create a mix and match masterpiece with this 1 light pendant from the Avery collection. Available in a Natural Brass finish with adjustable cording, Clear Seeded glass, and working paddle switches, this pendant stands out beautifully on its own or in a cluster. Warranty is one (1) year from the date of purchase. Cleaning instructions: Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Avery Natural Brass Industrial Seeded Glass Orb Mini Pendant Light | 43852NBR