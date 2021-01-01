Set of 2 Baxton Studio Avery Modern and Contemporary Dark Brown Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Chair Set

Extend effortless style into your dining space , the Avery dining chair set works well in the home or in a café or restaurant. Constructed of sturdy and robust rubberwood for long-lasting support, the dining chair seat is upholstered in dark brown faux leather for easy maintenance and every day's use. Featuring high back with tufted detailing, the Avery dining chair set is foam-filled for added support and comfort. Sleek square design accents most interior décors for easy styling, the Avery dining chair set works well in any aesthetic for versatility. Made in Malaysia, the Avery dining chair set requires assembly.