Full Marvel Avengers Comic Cool Bed in a Bag
Celebrating Marvel's comic book beginnings! This Full size bedding set has everything you need to transform you bedroom into a Marvel comic throwback! Featuring all of the iconic images from this comics: Hulk, Iron man, Thor, Spider-Man, and Captain America. The Full size comforter fits a full size mattress and measures 76 inches wide by 86 inches long. The comforter features a montage of the characters on the face and is fully reversible to a beautiful solid gray reverse. The flat sheet has a white background printed with these comic icons, it measures 81 inches wide by 96 inches long. The fitted sheet features the same print as the flat sheet and measures 54 inches wide by 75 inches long with a pocket depth that will fit a mattress 8 inches in depth. The pillowcases measure 20 inches by 30 inches and fits a standard size pillow. The shams measure 20 inches by 26 inches. All items are made of 100percent polyester and are machine washable for easy care. Pattern: Fictitious Character.