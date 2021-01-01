Avène Professional TriAcneal Night Smoothing Lotion 1.0fl. oz

Advertisement
Intensive nightly treatment smoothes away acne scars with minimal peeling and dryness. Intensive nightly treatmentSoothes and refines skin textureReduces the appearance of residual scarring while restoring radiance to the skinMinimal dryness and peelingPCC Enzyme effectively exfoliates and smoothes the skin while reducing the appearance of blackheads all while respecting the skin's physiology.Diolenyl promotes a healthy skin environment by visibly reducing blemishes and redness while calming irritation caused by acne breakouts.Retinaldehyde minimizes the appearance of skin imperfections and acne scars while restoring radiance and evening skin tone.Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenicPARABEN-FREE, OIL-FREE, SILICONE-FREE, AHA/BHB-FREEWho is this for?Ideal for combination, oily and sensitive skin types.