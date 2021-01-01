Avec Leather Apartment Sofa with Brushed Stainless Steel Legs

Parisian lines. Inspired by a French flea market find, this sofa's long slim lines are scaled just right for smaller spaces. Cutback retro arms, low tufted back and double seat cushions all on brushed stainless steel stiletto legs for an unexpected design twist. -100% leather -Frame is benchmade with certified sustainable hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping -Seat cushion is soy-based polyfoam and fiber -Sinuous wire spring suspension -Removable stainless steel legs with brushed finish -Each piece will vary due to the natural leather -Leather will age and soften over time with natural variations in color and markings -Clean with soft, dry cloth; blot spills immediately -Keep out of direct sunlight to prevent fading