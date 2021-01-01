From ethnicraft
Avana Chevron Accent Pillow by Ethnicraft - Color: Grey (10121038)
Expand your interior spaces with the soft comfort of the Avana Chevron Accent Pillow from Ethnicraft. A square construction with inward-curving edges, its woven at a family-owned mill in Belgium from a blend of cotton, wool, and linen fabrics. The pillow is filled with duck feathers, incorporating sweeping abstract patterns in an elegant arrangement that contrasts well with its pale background color. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Color: Grey.