Avalynn Rust Area Rug

Moberly Inspired by the artistry of antique rugs found in European palaces in the 17th and 18th centuries, the Feizy Moberly collection astonishes with illustrious patterns. Versatile palettes of cream and taupe are infused with rich space dyed color to emphasize the intricate details in each design and highlight its gorgeous abrash effect. Cross-woven polyester yarns further highlight the ultra fine particulars and soft luxurious feel of these masterpieces. Cross-woven with polyester yarns in Turkey.