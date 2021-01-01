From aston

Aston Avalux GS 42 in. x 32 in. x 72 in. Completely Frameless Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelves in Chrome

$839.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Avalux GS completely frameless rectangular hinged shower enclosure with glass shelving series provides a contemporary, upscale showering experience in your existing shower space. Available in a number of sizes, the Avalux features 3/8 in. (10mm) ANSI-certified tempered glass, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering hinges, premium clear leak seal strips and engineered for reversible left or right-hand hinged door installation. The GS class includes a 2-tier glass shelving system with added convenience and sophistication.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com