Aston Avalux GS 34 in. x 38 in. x 72 in. Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Door with Frosted Glass, Glass Shelves in Bronze

The Avalux GS completely frameless square/rectangular hinged shower enclosure with glass shelving provides a contemporary, upscale showering experience. Available in a number of sizes, the Avalux features 3/8 in. (10 mm) thick tempered safety glass, tested and certified to ANSI Z97.1 Standard, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering hinges, premium clear leak seal strips and engineered for reversible left or right-hand hinged pivot door installation. The GS class includes a 2-tier glass shelving system with added convenience and sophistication.