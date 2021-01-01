From mistana

Avalon End Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring your living room layout into the 21st century with this modern end table. Crafted from stainless steel, its Z-shaped base sports a burnished gold finish for a hint of glamour. Up above, the body is made from manufactured wood in an understated black finish with subtle striations for a weathered touch. Beyond decorative, this design features a single drawer, so you can tuck the remote, magazines, and more out of sight as you relax. Best of all, no assembly is required.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com