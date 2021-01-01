Avalon Apartment Size Sofa - Yellow Velvet - Small Space Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

The Avalon Apartment Size Sofa proves the old adage, "good things come in small packages," to be true. Although petite in relation to oversized sofas, the Avalon has huge personality, and is made right here in the USA. Just take a look at the many eye-catching colors this charmer comes in. Hues such as green apple, amethyst and sweet potato add sass to any space. Whether you're into decorating in lots of bright colors or are looking to add one focal piece in your living room, the Avalon gets the job done. Available in two sizes, it comes in a compact 57"w x 37"d x 30"h Loveseat Size that's ideal for apartment dwellers as well as those living in smaller homes. Do you have a little more space to play with? We also have the larger, 71"w x 37"d x 30" Apartment Size.