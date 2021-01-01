From apt2b
Avalon Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Green Velvet - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B
When you're living that apartment life, floor space is precious. That's why this Avalon sleeper sofa is the perfect multi-functional furniture for your humble abode. This space-saving couch features a laid-back, inviting look complete with a solid wrap-around wood base for sleek style and cozy cushions for hours of living room lounging. When your out-of-town visitors arrive, you can fold out the inner mattress and - voila! You've got an instant full bed for helping your guests sleep soundly. It's your small sleeper sofa's little secret, but it comes with a definite wow factor. Best of all, it's made in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty. Pick between a deluxe innerspring mattress and a luxurious memory foam mattress when ordering the Avalon sleeper sofa from Apt2B. Then, customize the fabric color and leg finish using our many available options. This small sofa bed will look right at home in your space as the loveseat's size makes it ideal for apartments, dens, home offices, play rooms and more.