Simpli Home Avalon 35 in. Contemporary Square Storage Ottoman in Cloud Grey Linen Look Fabric
Having purchased your new Sofa and Love Seat, you are looking for a larger square furniture piece to use as a Coffee Table. You want it to be fully functional with plenty of storage. The Avalon Large Square Coffee Table Storage Ottoman is upholstered in durable fabrics and is the answer to all your needs. This attractive ottoman is extra strong and features a beautiful stitched exterior. It has four flip over trays for easy entertaining, or eating beside the TV and has an extra large storage compartment to hide away all of your clutter. Whether you are using it as an eating surface, a storage unit or just to put your feet up, the Avalon Coffee Table Ottoman is a great and functional piece of furniture. Color: Cloud Grey.