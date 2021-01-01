From brookside
Brookside Ava Black California King Platform Bed | BSCKBKUPPL
Looking for the perfect bed frame to complete your room? We were too. That’s why we created the Brookside Ava Upholstered Platform Bed with Slats in five neutral different colors to stand alone or readily attach to any of our Brookside upholstered headboards. This statement piece has sturdy wooden legs and a linen-like finish for a minimalist look that can go with just about anything. And it comes with wooden slats that are easily set into place to provide even support for any mattress and eliminate the need for a box spring. With a classic look, timeless feel, and sturdy design, the Brookside Ava bed frame will effortlessly fill your ever-changing needs and provide the support and style you need. Brookside Ava Black California King Platform Bed | BSCKBKUPPL