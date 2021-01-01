From leota
Ava A-Line Dress In Blooming Royal - 3X - Also in: 5X, 4X, 1X, 2X
The Ava dress is your go-to dress, with a hemline that brushes the top of the knee and a modern high-neck. Perfect to pair with a cardigan for work or some statement jewelry for a night on the town. Our fan-favorite Luxe Jacquard is a super-flattering structured knit that holds you in smooths out any bumps. And, like always, this dress is machine washable. Our fabric makes power dressing look effortless. The contemporary 3D design knit ups the wow factor with substantial body and stretch to hug your curves in all the right places. This fabric is not only incredibly comfortable and flattering on every figure, it\'s also machine-washable and wrinkle-free.