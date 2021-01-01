DII Autumn Spice Plaid Tablecloth, 60x84", 100% Cotton

Advertisement
DII 60x84" Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth, Perfect for Autumn, Thanksgiving, Catering Events, Dinner Parties, Special Occasions or Everyday Use - Autmn Spice PlaidUses: decorative table settingIncludes: TableclothCare Instructions: Machine wash colors separately; Cold water; Gentle cycle; Tumble dry low; Low ironMaterial: 100% CottonCountry of Origin: IndiaSee tablecloth size chart in images to decide on size needed for your table.100% cotton. Machine washable, gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Low iron if needed.Our durable color fast tablecloth feature printed maple leaves, harvest wheat and holly berries in warm fall colors to welcome guests!Add candles or a holiday centerpiece to tablescape the foyer or console table, entryway table or any surface with our tablecloths. Indoor/Outdoor Use.Use this tablecloth to prevent spills and scratches on your tabletop while still adding style and flair to your dining experience.This tablecloth is offered in a variety of sizes, so you can find the right fit for your table or coordinate all of your tables with the same patterned tablecloth.DII offers delightful home products including themed cloth napkins & rings, placemats, and table runners. Search "DII Table Tops" to explore our collections.