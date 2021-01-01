Autumn Leaves Tan Area Rug

Earth Rugs™ are made from 100% natural jute fiber. Jute fiber is harvested from the Bamboo-like Jute plant. Earth Rugs™ are products of the weavers art practiced for centuries by the native craftspeople of Bangladesh and India. Rich colors and authentic designs are rooted in American tradition. Jute rugs date back to the very beginning of rug weaving. Jute rugs were used extensively in the 17th through the 19th centuries throughout the old British Empire. Earth Rugs™ are eco-friendly and jute is biodegradable! Rug Size: Round 2'3"