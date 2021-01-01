Autumn Halloween - Pumpkin Spice Makes Mama Nice Tote Bag

This pretty pumpkin spice graphic is perfect for halloween to enjoy the autumn. Perfect for mothers who wait for halloween party. Great accessory idea for autumn lovers who loves mama accessoires. If you search for funny halloween motif grab this cool pumpkin spice makes mama nice slogan. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.