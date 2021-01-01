'Autumn Bounty IV' Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Description
Features:Locally sourcedMade to orderReady to hangGallery wrapped canvasProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Orange/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Style: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & Botanical;Food & BeverageAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Floater Framed): Open Format Type (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: FallHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Mixed Media PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Autumn Bounty IVCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseFrame Type (Format: Floater Framed): Picture Frame;Floater FrameFrame Type (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Format: Wrapped Canvas