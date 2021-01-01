Autism Awareness Special Education Teacher Pillows Autism Awareness Teacher Teach Accept Understand Love Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this cute Autism Teacher pillow for men, women, kids as an appreciation gift for a special education teacher for World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd 2020 or as an ASD Birthday Present, Mothers Day or Fathers Day Gift Use this inspirational Autism Teacher pillow on Autism Awareness Month in April if you're a supportive parent, dad, mom, aunt, uncle, specia ed teacher of an autistic child! This cute puzzle pillow is a perfect Birthday gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only