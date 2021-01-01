Australian Cattle Dog Mom Bleached Messy Bun Leopard Women T-Shirt

This trendy Bleached #AustralianCattlemom tee has a cool design of a Dog Mom Life Featuring Messy Bun Hair & Bandana Leopard Print is shown, funny tshirt for fur dog paw who likes parks walking doggie/puppy training doggy walking Cute Australian Cattle Mom outfit tee for any dog lover, whisperer, walker, owner,sitter, mom mama mommy grandma autnie sister, aunt who loves dogs, pets, gift idea for Christmas, Mother's Day, Birthday this tee looks great with dog owner accessories Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem