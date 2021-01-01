From ivy bronx
Austral Stacking Patio Dining Chair
If you need a great looking, armless chair that will hold up in high traffic establishments then this Indoor-Outdoor Aluminum Restaurant Stack Chair is a great find. This popular piece will look great inside your eatery, on the sidewalk outside your bistro or on your patio by the pool. Constructed of lightweight aluminum, this chair is perfect for stacking for storage. Support braces under the seat add increased strength and stability. In fact, this sturdy chair will hold up to 352 pounds. Plastic floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move the chair. Designed for both commercial and residential use, this stylish aluminum chair is a great seating choice.