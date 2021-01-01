From joss & main
Austin Hand-Woven Natural/Bleach Area Rug
Advertisement
A svelte herringbone pattern makes a statement in this piece, named for both its rustic roots and striking chevron-like weave. The handwoven natural rug is handwoven for quality and made of 100% sustainable jute fibers that have been grown, cultivated, and soaked over the course of months. The natural material is not only good for the environment but also naturally anti-static. Bring this modern rustic piece into your home and introduce a tad of timeless fashion to your decor. Each rug is handwoven and unique, with a slightly different color and pattern. This is natural due to variations that occur in wool and other fibers, and the handcrafted nature of their products. As such, they cannot guarantee an exact match to the product photo, which is limited in color due to technology and may vary due to screen and printer settings. Rest assured that while your handmade rug may look slightly different than the image, this merely means the piece is one-of-a-kind… just like your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'